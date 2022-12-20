Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

