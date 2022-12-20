McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.92. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 9,300 shares changing hands.

McCoy Global Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

