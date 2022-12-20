McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) versus Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Head-To-Head Comparison

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -54.03% -16.34% -11.91% Excellon Resources -97.24% -99.92% -37.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 1.79 -$56.71 million ($1.37) -3.76 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.44 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.48

This table compares McEwen Mining and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

McEwen Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for McEwen Mining and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

