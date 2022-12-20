Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.80 and traded as low as C$10.12. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 4,400 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

