Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of MEOH opened at $35.82 on Monday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.65 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Methanex by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $7,233,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

