MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of MetLife by 33.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

