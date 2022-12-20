Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) vs. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Critical Analysis

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39% Metropolitan Bank 33.54% 15.14% 1.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $98.87 million 2.73 $35.43 million $1.78 7.81 Metropolitan Bank $196.98 million 3.09 $59.82 million $7.68 7.24

This table compares First Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bank and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bank currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than First Bank.

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats First Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

