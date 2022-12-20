Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1,350.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,397.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,344.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,265.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

