MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CIF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0142 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
