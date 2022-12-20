MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CIF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0142 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 100.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 164.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

