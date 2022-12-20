MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 170,438 shares traded.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 597,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.