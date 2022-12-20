MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 170,438 shares traded.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.