Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.63. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.