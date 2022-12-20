Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.63. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

