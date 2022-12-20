Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

