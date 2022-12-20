Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

