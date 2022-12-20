Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,141,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $968,559,000 after buying an additional 98,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

