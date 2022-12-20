Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.08

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$9.42. Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 44,218 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.86 target price on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

