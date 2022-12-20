Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $189.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

