Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $189.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.