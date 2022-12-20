Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $359.01 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.47 and a 200-day moving average of $407.02.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,525 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

