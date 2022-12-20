Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 36.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

