Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $254.59 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

