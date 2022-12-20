Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.76

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.76 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.46). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,029,601 shares traded.

Nanoco Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company has a market capitalization of £128.33 million and a P/E ratio of -28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.76.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.