Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.85

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.85 and traded as low as $25.81. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 226,785 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $957.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.