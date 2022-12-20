Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.85

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.85 and traded as low as $25.81. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 226,785 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $957.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676 in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

