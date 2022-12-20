Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.59

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.59 and traded as high as $45.84. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 14,629 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $550.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.