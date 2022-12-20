Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.77

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.77 and traded as high as $92.16. Nelnet shares last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 77,838 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.19 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

