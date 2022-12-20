Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $288.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average of $238.86.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

