NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NETSTREIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after buying an additional 4,256,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 190.2% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,846 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.