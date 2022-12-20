New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.69.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.