NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $11.31 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.