NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $11.31 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.88.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

