Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.87. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 498,024 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $356.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,547.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 40,251 shares of company stock worth $158,849 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

