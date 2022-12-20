Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.04

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.04 and traded as low as $16.32. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 261,865 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
