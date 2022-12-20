NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NXRT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 168.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.