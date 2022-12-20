Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 32,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $148,058.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 849,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $372,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.