Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson stock opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.55. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $258.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

