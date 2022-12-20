Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $258.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.55.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.