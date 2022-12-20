Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.51 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The stock has a market cap of $866.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

