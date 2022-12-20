Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.62

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $13.15. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 830 shares traded.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

