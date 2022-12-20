Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.87

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $9.99. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 193,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 132,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

