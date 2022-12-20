Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.13

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.13 and traded as high as $34.54. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 31,428 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $334.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $122.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $888,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at $599,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock worth $119,542. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.