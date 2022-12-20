NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Mizuho

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.56.

NWE stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

