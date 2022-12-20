Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $647.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NVO stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

