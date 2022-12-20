NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) CFO Buys $33,000.00 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,970.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Voorhees Seth Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Voorhees Seth Van bought 16,337 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $18,134.07.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
