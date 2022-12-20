NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) CFO Buys $33,000.00 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,970.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Voorhees Seth Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Voorhees Seth Van bought 16,337 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $18,134.07.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 345,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

