Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.6 %

Nutanix Company Profile

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

