Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Down 2.8%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.57. 165,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,012% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
Nuvei Trading Down 2.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
