NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.68

Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.68 and traded as high as $66.55. NVE shares last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 31,720 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NVE Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.25.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 56.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

