NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.89

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.89 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.27). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.21), with a volume of 30,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.34. The firm has a market cap of £130.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

