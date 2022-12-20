Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

