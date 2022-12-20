OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
