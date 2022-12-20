Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Okta by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 768.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 3.8 %

OKTA stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Okta

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.