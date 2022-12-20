Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins Purchases 900 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $14,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,222.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

